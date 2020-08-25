The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Memory protein: Researchers uncover unusual glassy behavior in a disordered protein

When researchers sought to understand the mechanical behaviors of disordered proteins in the lab, they expected that after being stretched, one particular model protein would snap back instantaneously, like a rubber band. Instead, this disordered protein relaxed slowly, taking tens of minutes to relax into its original shape -- a behavior that defied expectations, and hinted at an inner structure that was long thought to exist, but has been difficult to prove.

