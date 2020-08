Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Two separate coalitions of green groups are suing the Trump administration to challenge plans that would open 82 percent of Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve to oil drilling.The plan, unveiled in late June, would allow for 18.7 million acres...

