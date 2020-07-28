Senate Aid Package Falls Short

WASHINGTON - With federal relief for families reeling from the coronavirus pandemic set to expire the end of this week, Senate Republicans are divided over a package that falls far short of what the Democratic-controlled House passed in the HEROES Act last month.

John Bowman, Managing Director for Government Affairs with NRDC, made the following statement:



“In the face of failed national leadership on a pandemic that threatens our health and economic security, millions across the country are up against the wall, struggling to put food on the table, keep the lights on and make rent. The GOP relief package falls far short of the urgent relief that’s needed and, in some cases, would set back the people who most need the help.

“The relief package must include immediate assistance for those who’ve lost jobs and income; aid for frontline medical workers; funding for testing and tracing; money to help states and localities provide essential services; and protections to keep our families from being evicted or cut off from power and water.

“This is no time to force schools to reopen unsafely or allow corporations to expose workers to unacceptable risks.”



# # #



The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC