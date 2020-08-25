EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

RALEIGH, N.C. (August 25, 2020) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Commissioner Steve Troxler, North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to establish collaborative efforts and foster relationships between agencies at Jay Adcock’s Farm in Fuquay Varina with EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and U.S. Congressman David Rouzer (NC-7).

“This agreement strengthens the already strong partnership between EPA Region 4 and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “This historic MOU demonstrates our commitment to working together to improve the environment which is a priority for both of our agencies.”

“Solid relationships and open communication with our federal partners are important and I am excited to sign a MOU with EPA Region 4 cementing our continued collaboration,” said North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler.

“Government should work for you — not against you. This agreement lays the foundation for a working partnership making our federal agencies more responsive and better coordinated with our state and local governments,” said U.S. Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07). “This is one more example of President Trump and his administration putting commonsense and the needs of the American people first by working with stakeholders and the citizens at large rather than dictating.”

The MOU between EPA and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services includes communication/coordination; education and outreach; and recognition of environmental stewardship activities.

Highlights in the MOU include:

Hosting Agriculture Roundtables and/or Educational Farm Tours to foster a dialogue between EPA and the agricultural community on the successes, challenges, and opportunities to work together to achieve well-managed, productive farms and a clean environment.

Participating in agricultural events such as State fairs, farm shows, and technical field days to expand open discussion between EPA and the agricultural community.

Recognizing farmers for their environmental stewardship and conservation efforts that contribute to efficient farms, healthy soils, and clean water.

Background:

Agriculture and agribusiness is North Carolina’s top industry, accounting for one-sixth of the state’s income and employment. Over 16 percent, or $92.7 billion of the $564 billion gross state product, is contributed by food, fiber, and forestry industries. These industries account for over 772,000 of the state’s 4.4 million employees.





