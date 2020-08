Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 14:59

Scientists have developed a highly sensitive, accurate and affordable carbon-based nitrogen dioxide sensor. The gas sensor could provide accurate readings of the nitrogen dioxide levels in the local environment in an affordable and portable Internet-of-Things device, which could sync with smartphones and applications.

