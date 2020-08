Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 10:58 Hits: 6

India has among the lowest solar power prices in the world and its Paris commitments to cut emissions have been lauded. But with no plans to give up coal, the huge economy's emissions are only set to rise.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-wedded-to-coal-even-as-solar-prices-plummet/a-54688107?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss