Category: Environment Hits: 4
HTTP/2 200 server: Apache content-language: en x-frame-options: SAMEORIGIN x-generator: Drupal 7 (http://drupal.org) link: ; rel="canonical",; rel="shortlink" x-ua-compatible: IE=Edge content-type: text/html; charset=utf-8 x-akamai-transformed: 9 15137 0 pmb=mRUM,1 cache-control: no-cache, must-revalidate expires: Tue, 25 Aug 2020 17:12:39 GMT date: Tue, 25 Aug 2020 17:12:39 GMT server-timing: cdn-cache; desc=HIT server-timing: edge; dur=59 strict-transport-security: max-age=31536000; preload; x-content-type-options: nosniff Administrator Wheeler Statement on Cancellation of Bipartisan PFAS Destruction Research Squashed by Obama EPA Leadership | U.S. EPA News Releases | US EPA
HTTP/2 200 server: Apache content-language: en x-frame-options: SAMEORIGIN x-generator: Drupal 7 (http://drupal.org) link: ; rel="canonical",; rel="shortlink" x-ua-compatible: IE=Edge content-type: text/html; charset=utf-8 x-akamai-transformed: 9 15137 0 pmb=mRUM,1 cache-control: no-cache, must-revalidate expires: Tue, 25 Aug 2020 17:12:39 GMT date: Tue, 25 Aug 2020 17:12:39 GMT server-timing: cdn-cache; desc=HIT server-timing: edge; dur=59 strict-transport-security: max-age=31536000; preload; x-content-type-options: nosniff Administrator Wheeler Statement on Cancellation of Bipartisan PFAS Destruction Research Squashed by Obama EPA Leadership | U.S. EPA News Releases | US EPA
Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/administrator-wheeler-statement-cancellation-bipartisan-pfas-destruction-research