ICYMI: Trump EPA Approves First-Ever Long-Lasting Antiviral Product for Use Against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (August 24, 2020) — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced a groundbreaking development in the Trump Administration’s efforts to combat the novel coronavirus. In a first-of-its kind step, EPA has issued an emergency exemption to the state of Texas permitting it to allow American Airlines and Total Orthopedics Sports & Spine to use a new product that kills coronavirus like the SARS-CoV-2 virus on surfaces for up to seven days. After carefully reviewing the available data and information, the agency has determined that the product helps to address the current national emergency. This product is expected to provide longer-lasting protection in public spaces, increasing consumer confidence in resuming normal air travel and other activities.

Here's what headlines look like across the country:

Dallas company gets EPA approval to spray its 7-day COVID-killing disinfectant on American Airlines jets. “It’s the first time the EPA has given approval for a spray intended to kill the coronavirus for a long period of time, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a call with reporters Monday.” (Dallas Morning News , 8/24/20)

EPA approves a virus-killing coating for American Airlines, studies use by schools. “The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday it has granted emergency approval for American Airlines to use a disinfectant against the coronavirus on certain surfaces that lasts for up to seven days, and is studying whether it could be effective in places like schools. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said at a news briefing that SurfaceWise2, made by Allied BioScience Inc, is the first long-lasting product approved by the agency to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.” (Reuters , 8/24/20)

EPA approves 1st long-lasting disinfectant against novel coronavirus. “The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that it has granted emergency authorization for the first antiviral surface coating approved for use to continuously protect against the virus that causes COVID-19 with a single application.” (ABC News , 8/24/20)

EPA approves American Airlines' use of spray that kills Covid-19 for 7 days. “[T]he agency on Monday approved an emergency exemption following a request by the state of Texas and after determining that it has ‘no harmful effects on people or the environment...’ EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said he hopes other states follow suit and seek similar approvals, whether it be for product uses in aircraft, schools, subways or elsewhere. The exemption also applies only to American Airlines and two orthopedic and spine centers run by the Texas Methodist Health Group because EPA has studied the specific surfaces at those companies’ facilities and determined the spray to be effective there.” (Politico Pro , 8/24/20)

Seven-day virus killer is cleared for American Air planes. “The Trump administration on Monday gave American Airlines Group Inc. emergency approval to deploy a new weapon against Covid-19: a surface coating that kills coronaviruses for as many as seven days... The move comes as the Trump administration seeks to propel emerging treatments and protections against the coronavirus, and as several companies race to deliver an effective, safe vaccine.” (Bloomberg , 8/24/20)

First long-lasting, COVID-19-fighting disinfectant approved by EPA. “The Environmental Protection Agency has approved the first disinfectant that offers long-lasting protection against the coronavirus, continuously killing the virus on surfaces for seven days. Over the next few months, American Airlines will begin applying the product, known as SurfaceWise2, to the interior of its entire aircraft fleet, close to 1,500 planes.” (Washington Examiner , 8/24/20)



Feds approve use of COVID disinfectant in Texas. “Since day one I’ve been committed to ensuring Americans have as many tools as possible to clean and disinfect their surfaces,” [Administrator Wheeler] said, announcing a public health emergency exemption waiver for the product. “This is a groundbreaking step that is expected to provide longer-lasting protection in public safety to increase consumer confidence in resuming air travel activities.” (Courthouse News Service , 8/24/20)