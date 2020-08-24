The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Excessive fructose consumption may cause a leaky gut, leading to fatty liver disease

Excessive consumption of fructose -- a sweetener ubiquitous in the American diet -- can result in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is comparably abundant in the United States. But contrary to previous understanding, researchers report that fructose only adversely affects the liver after it reaches the intestines, where the sugar disrupts the epithelial barrier protecting internal organs from bacterial toxins in the gut.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200824131807.htm

