Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 20:56 Hits: 7

Degradation of platinum, used as a key electrode material in the hydrogen economy, severely shortens the lifetime of electrochemical energy conversion devices, such as fuel cells. For the first time, scientists elucidated the movements of the platinum atoms that lead to catalyst surface degradation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200824165611.htm