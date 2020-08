Articles

A new study now shows in human brain cells that autism, a neurodevelopmental condition, can now be traced back to prenatal development, even though the disorder is not diagnosed until at least 18 months of age. The atypical development starts at the very earliest stages of brain organization, at the level of individual brain cells, according to scientists.

