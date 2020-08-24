The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

None of the most common blood pressure medications increased the risk of depression, some lowered the risk

Among the 41 most common blood pressure medications, none of them raised the risk of depression, according to an analysis from Denmark. The study also found that some high blood pressure medications lowered the risk of depression. These findings may help guide medical professionals in selecting the right hypertension medication, particularly for people with a personal or family history of depression.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200824092017.htm

