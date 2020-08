Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 24 August 2020

A new study has found wide variations throughout the United States in the way hospitals ensure that premature or low birth weight infants can breathe safely in a car seat before discharging them. The same infant who passes a screening in one hospital's newborn nursery may fail in similar facilities at another hospital's nursery.

