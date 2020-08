Articles

Environmental and indigenous groups are suing the Trump administration over a plan to open up an area in an Alaska wildlife refuge to drilling. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt last week moved ahead with a plan to open up 1.56 million acres...

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/513397-trump-administration-sued-over-alaska-wildlife-refuge-drilling-plan