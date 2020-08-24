Part of Allied Chemical Ironton Coke Site in Ironton Removed from EPA’s Superfund List

For Immediate Release No. 20-OPA-005

IRONTON, Ohio (August 24, 2020) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) removed a portion of the Allied Chemical & Ironton Coke Superfund Site from the National Priorities List (NPL). The cleanup of the lagoon and sediment on site is now complete.

EPA has demolished the former coal and tar plants, removed 375,000 tons of contaminated soil and installed a groundwater treatment system at the Allied site. Operations and maintenance, monitoring and five-year reviews will continue as required. The area where the groundwater system is located (Operable Unit 2 ROD Soils Area) remains on the NPL.

"This administration continues to make good on its commitment to pick up the pace of Superfund cleanups so the sites can be restored to productive use," said EPA Regional Administrator Kurt Thiede. "Encouraging redevelopment is part of EPA's core mission, which includes helping the local economy in communities near Superfund sites.”

The NPL tracks the nation’s most contaminated sites that threaten human health or the environment. Sites on the list are eligible for cleanup under the Superfund program. EPA removes sites or parts of sites from the list once all the remedies are successfully implemented.

On June 24, EPA opened a 30-day public comment period on the delisting proposal. The agency’s response to the one comment received is available at:

https://beta.regulations.gov/document/EPA-HQ-SFUND-1983-0002-1077

A copy of the final Notice of Deletion is available at: https://beta.regulations.gov/document/EPA-HQ-SFUND-1983-0002-0975

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/allied-chemical-ironton

