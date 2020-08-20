The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Downstream effects: Sturgeon lifespan, fertility vary strikingly with river conditions

Category: Environment Hits: 2

New research has found that pallid sturgeon stocked in a northerly segment of the Missouri River live an average of three times longer, produce roughly 10 times as many eggs and weigh up to seven times more than specimens stocked downriver. The findings represent a dramatic example of how environmental conditions -- in this case, fast-flowing channels introduced via human intervention -- can shape the life cycle of a species.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200820164209.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version