Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 13:20 Hits: 9

Exposure to imidacloprid, an agricultural insecticide, at environmentally-relevant concentrations in food or water, leaves both crustaceans and molluscs vulnerable to insecticides, weakening their immune system and leaving them susceptible to disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200824092034.htm