Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 10:00 Hits: 9

By adopting its 2016 platform for 2020, Republicans risk alienating young GOP voters and leaving the party without any climate goals or solutions for four more years, according to critics on both sides of the aisle.The GOP argues in its platform —...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/513029-gop-platform-on-climate-risks-ceding-issue-to-democrats