Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020

The Trump administration is poised to block the proposed Pebble Mine in Alaska early next week, marking a surprising change of course, sources familiar with the plans told Politico. The proposed project is controversial because of its proximity...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/energy-environment/513234-trump-poised-to-block-pebble-mine-project-in-alaska-report