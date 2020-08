Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 13:48 Hits: 7

If and how babies recall what they have learned depends on their mood: what they've learned when feeling calm is inaccessible when they're acitive and vice versa. This was shown in a study with 96 children aged nine months.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200821094854.htm