More than politics or age, psychological disease avoidance linked to preventative behavior, study finds

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 14:38 Hits: 5

More than other factors, strong feelings of germ aversion and pathogen disgust are significantly associated with concern about COVID-19 and preventative behavior, according to a new study. The findings are part of a year-long examination of how behavior and social attitudes change, and what factors influence those changes, when people in the United States are faced with the threat of widespread disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200821103848.htm