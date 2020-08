Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 14:38 Hits: 6

Chess requires playing ability and strategic thinking; in roulette, chance determines victory or defeat, gain or loss. But what about skat and poker? Are they games of chance or games of skill in game theory? This classification also determines whether play may involve money. Economists have studied this question and developed a rating system similar to the Elo system used for chess.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200821103851.htm