Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 16:00 Hits: 13

How do different bird species respond to extreme weather events that occur for different amounts of time, ranging from weekly events like heat waves to seasonal events like drought? And how do traits unique to different species -- for example, how far they migrate or how commonly they occur -- predict their vulnerability to extreme weather?

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200821120043.htm