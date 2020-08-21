The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Tiny engineered therapeutic delivery system safely solves genetic problems in mice

Category: Environment Hits: 11

Inserting genetic material into the body to treat diseases caused by gene mutations can work, scientists say - but getting those materials to the right place safely is tricky. Scientists now report that the lipid-based nanoparticles they engineered, carrying two sets of protein-making instructions, showed in animal studies that they have the potential to function as therapies for two genetic disorders.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200821141315.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version