The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Early NK cell-mediated immune response may contribute to severe COVID-19

Category: Environment Hits: 10

Researchers may have come one step closer toward understanding how the immune system contributes to severe COVID-19. In a new study, researchers show that so-called natural killer (NK) cells were strongly activated early after SARS-CoV-2 infection but that the type of activation differed in patients with moderate and severe COVID-19. The discovery contributes to our understanding of development of hyperinflammation in some patients.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200821155742.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version