Early NK cell-mediated immune response may contribute to severe COVID-19

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 19:57 Hits: 10

Researchers may have come one step closer toward understanding how the immune system contributes to severe COVID-19. In a new study, researchers show that so-called natural killer (NK) cells were strongly activated early after SARS-CoV-2 infection but that the type of activation differed in patients with moderate and severe COVID-19. The discovery contributes to our understanding of development of hyperinflammation in some patients.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200821155742.htm