Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 19:57 Hits: 12

By creating conditions akin to the center of Earth inside a laboratory chamber, researchers have improved the estimate of the age of our planet's solid inner core, putting it at 1 billion to 1.3 billion years old.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200821155744.htm