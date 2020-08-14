The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Source of pathogen that causes bitter rot disease

Fungal spores responsible for bitter rot disease, a common and devastating infection in fruit, do not encounter their host plants by chance. Turns out, they have a symbiotic association with the plant, often living inside its leaves. The new way of looking at the fungal pathogen, Colletotrichum fioriniae, as a leaf endophyte -- bacterial or fungal microorganisms that colonize healthy plant tissue -- was the outcome of a two-year study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200814131008.htm

