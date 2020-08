Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Researchers report that flushing public restroom toilets can release clouds of virus-laden aerosols for you to potentially inhale. After running additional computer simulations, they've concluded that flushing urinals does likewise.

