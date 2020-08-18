There is at least 10 times more plastic in the Atlantic than previously thought

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Scientists measured 12-21 million tons of three of the most common types of plastic in the top 200 meters of the Atlantic. By assuming the concentration of plastic in the whole Atlantic is the same as that measured at 200 meters deep, the scientists estimated there is around 200 million tons of three of the most common types of plastic alone. Compare this to the previously estimated figure of 17 million.

