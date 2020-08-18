The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Surprising coral spawning features revealed

Category: Environment Hits: 7

When stony corals have their renowned mass spawning events, in sync with the moon's cycle, colonies simultaneously release an underwater 'cloud' of sperm and eggs for fertilization. But how do the sperm and eggs survive several hours as plankton, given threats from predators, microbes and stresses such as warming waters? A team has discovered some surprising features in coral sperm and eggs (collectively called gametes).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200818142145.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version