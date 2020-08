Articles

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) on Tuesday evening said that former Vice President Joe Biden’s climate plan is “perfect for the moment.”“It’s perfect for the moment. I can’t tell you how thrilled I am [by] what Joe Biden has come up with under this...

