Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 20:45 Hits: 4

President Trump’s decision to withdraw his controversial nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is a rare example of Democrats and conservation groups being able to leverage the vulnerability of Republican senators to their advantage....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/512391-democrats-use-vulnerable-gop-senators-to-get-rare-win-on