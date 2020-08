Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 14:43 Hits: 4

Does urbanization drive bumblebee evolution? A new study provides an initial indication of this. According to the study, bumblebees are larger in cities and, therefore, more productive than their rural counterparts. The research team reports that differences in body size maybe caused by the increasingly fragmented habitats in cities.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200817104339.htm