Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 16:30 Hits: 4

A new study has found a connection between traffic noise and obesity. Long-term exposure to road traffic noise, such as living near a motorway or on a busy road, was associated with an increase in body mass index and waist circumference, which are key markers of obesity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200817123030.htm