Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 21:15 Hits: 7

A group of legal experts on Monday announced the formation of a committee to monitor the criminal contempt trial against an environmental lawyer in New York who has waged a decades-long battle against the oil giant Chevron, citing irregularities in...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/512395-human-rights-experts-band-together-to-monitor-chevron-foes-criminal