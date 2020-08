Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 14:43 Hits: 5

Spun by spiders and silkworms, silk has mystified human engineers who have yet to figure out how to artificially recreate it. But by combining silk with synthetic compounds, researchers are getting closer to developing new implantable composite materials with the best properties of both. Potential applications include structures that hold bone in place or replacements for cartilage.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200817104307.htm