Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 14:43 Hits: 6

Eating sugar or other carbohydrates after dental cleanings causes oral bacteria to quickly rebuild plaque and to produce acids that corrode tooth enamel, leading to cavities. Today, scientists report a treatment that could someday stop plaque and cavities from forming in the first place, using a new type of cerium nanoparticle formulation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200817104311.htm