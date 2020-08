Articles

Category: Environment
Published on Monday, 17 August 2020

Little is known about how gases and aerosols made by ocean microbes affect weather and climate, or how pollution could influence this process. Today, scientists report they've used an 'ocean-in-a-lab' to show that air pollution can change the makeup of gases and aerosols that sea spray releases into the atmosphere, potentially altering weather patterns.

