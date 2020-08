Articles

Published on Monday, 17 August 2020

Milk chocolate is a consumer-favorite worldwide, prized for its sweet flavor and creamy texture. In contrast, dark chocolate has high levels of phenolic compounds, which can provide antioxidant health benefits, but is less popular. Today, researchers report a new way to combine milk chocolate with waste peanut skins and other wastes to boost its antioxidant properties.

