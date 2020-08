Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 10:00 Hits: 8

Joe Biden has developed the most aggressive climate plan ever for a presidential nominee. Now he just has to sell it to the public and, if he wins, to Congress.After initially getting modest reviews from environmental groups, Biden’s commitments on...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/511889-bidens-climate-fight-is-just-beginning