Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 12:54 Hits: 8

Death Valley’s Furnace Creek recorded its highest temperature in 107 years on Sunday, potentially breaking the nation’s record for the highest temperature the Southern California desert region previously set in 1913. The temperature in Death...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/512281-death-valley-records-highest-temperature-in-us-in-107-years