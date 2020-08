Articles

Category: Environment
Monday, 17 August 2020

The Trump administration announced Monday it would open up 1.5 million acres of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) to oil and gas drilling.A document signed by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt would open up the entire 1.56 million-acre...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/512294-trump-administration-finalizes-plan-to-open-up-alaska-wildlife