For Immediate Release No. 20-OPA-003

EPA seeks public comment on proposed cleanup plan for the New Carlisle Landfill Superfund Site in Ohio

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (August 17, 2020) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) begins a 30-day public comment period on its proposed plan to clean up the New Carlisle Landfill Superfund Site. EPA added the 22-acre former solid waste landfill to the Superfund National Priorities List in 2009. Residential wells that were affected by the contaminated groundwater have been connected to municipal water sources.

The agency plans to enhance the cap over the landfill, install vents to passively release landfill gas, treat groundwater, and install vapor depressurization systems to prevent the potential for contaminated vapors from migrating into buildings. In addition, EPA would restrict access and future land use to protect public health and the environment.

EPA has posted a video presentation that explains its proposal at www.epa.gov/superfund/new-carlisle-landfill .

EPA will review all comments before making a final decision on the cleanup. Comments may be submitted:

More information on EPA’s proposed plan is available at:

