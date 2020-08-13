The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Many medical 'rainy day' accounts aren't getting opened or filled

Category: Environment Hits: 4

One-third of the people who could benefit from a special type of savings account to cushion the blow of their health plan deductible aren't doing so, a new study finds. And even among people who do open a health savings account, half haven't put any money into it in the past year. This means they may be missing a chance to avoid taxes on money they can use to pay for their health insurance deductible and other costs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200813182021.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version