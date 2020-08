Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 17:10 Hits: 6

Pregnant women from sub-Saharan Africa with malaria and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) have a higher prevalence of anemia than pregnant women without infections, according to researchers. The findings may have implications for reducing the risk of death in pregnant women and preventing low birth weights and neurocognitive impairment in their children as a result of anemia.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200814131012.htm