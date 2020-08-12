The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New way to make bacteria more sensitive to antibiotics discovered

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Researchers have discovered a new way to reverse antibiotic resistance in some bacteria using hydrogen sulphide (H2S). By adding H2S releasing compounds to Acinetobacter baumannii - a pathogenic bacteria that does not produce H2S on its own - they found that exogenous H2S sensitised the A. baumannii to multiple antibiotic classes. It was even able to reverse acquired resistance in A. baumannii to gentamicin.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200812115250.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version