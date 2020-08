Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 18:40 Hits: 3

Synthetic polymers have changed the world around us. However, It is hard to finely tune some of their properties, such as the ability to transport ions. To overcome this problem, researchers decided to take inspiration from nature and created a new class of polymers based on protein-like materials that work as proton conductors and might be useful in future bio-electronic devices.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200812144025.htm