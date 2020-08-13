The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The behavior of therapeutic antibodies in immunotherapy

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Since the late 1990s, immunotherapy has been the frontline treatment against lymphomas where synthetic antibodies are used to stop the proliferation of cancerous white blood cells. However, in the more than 20 years since their use began, the molecular mechanisms that underlie this therapy are still little understood. For the first time, scientists have observed the interaction between therapeutic antibodies and their target protein.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200813142347.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version