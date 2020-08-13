The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ancient genomes suggest woolly rhinos went extinct due to climate change, not overhunting

Although overhunting led to the demise of some prehistoric megafauna after the last ice age, a new study found that the extinction of the woolly rhinoceros may have been caused by climate change. By sequencing ancient DNA from 14 woolly rhinos, researchers found that their population remained stable and diverse until only a few thousand years before it disappeared from Siberia, when temperatures likely rose too high.

