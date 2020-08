Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 18:24 Hits: 7

A team has developed a class of light-switchable, highly adaptable molecular tools with new capabilities to control cellular activities. The antibody-like proteins, called OptoBinders, have potential applications including protein purification, the improved production of biofuels, and new types of targeted cancer therapies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200813142400.htm